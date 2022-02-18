West Cork keeps its three Michelin stars

WEST Cork’s three one-star Michelin restaurants were celebrating after they each retained the globally-recognised accolade.

The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2022 was published on Wednesday and included Bastion, Kinsale; Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob and Dede, Baltimore.

Paul McDonald, chef and owner of Bastion, said keeping the star for the third year was a huge relief.

‘It definitely puts a spring in our step and is a motivator to keep developing things further.’ He said this was especially true now with challenges such as staffing, difficulties sourcing stock and inflation.

Turkish chef Ahmet Dede of Dede thanked his staff and family for keeping him going and ‘pushing to get better. We can’t wait to get going and push to the next level,’ he said. Ireland now has a total of 18 Michelin star restaurants.