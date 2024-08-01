West Cork Jesters coffee shop is brewing up a storm

THERE’S something exciting stirring in Durrus at the West Cork Jesters clubhouse with a new weekend coffee stop.

The West Cork Jesters opened the coffee stop in their clubhouse in Durrus on the way out along beautiful Sheep’s Head.

The West Cork Jesters were founded in 2018 providing inclusive and supportive opportunities to all individuals of all abilities to participate in sport. They opened their clubhouse in Durrus in 2023.

Club members completed a health and safety course to allow them to work in the café and are now serving coffees, teas, locally baked cakes and scones.

The coffee stop is open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, with offroad parking, a lovely green space and ‘views to die for’.

According to spokesperson Susie Nicholson, ‘This project is so empowering for our young adults, each week our Jester representatives get together to be part of the team working that weekend. This is providing an unparalleled experience especially for our young people who may never have had the opportunity to have a job previously.

Of the volunteers Susie added ‘they are the most enthusiastic bunch, eager to please and keen to make your visit memorable. You will most definitely receive the friendliest of welcomes.’

All proceeds go towards the continued upkeep of our Clubhouse. Payment is by cash donation but the club also has an idonate page also.