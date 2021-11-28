News

West Cork images snap up top prizes

November 28th, 2021 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Creativity and the Coast category’s second place image by John Hall entitled ‘Foggy Morning at Scilly, Kinsale’,

IMAGES of West Cork ‘cleaned’ up at a photography competition designed to showcase the diversity of our coastline.

Photographs from Kinsale, Mizen Head, Union Hall and Baltimore were all winners at Clean Coasts 12th Love Your Coast photography competition

Being Ireland’s foremost community-based coastal programme, Clean Coasts counts on the work of nearly 2,000 volunteer groups nationwide to help protect our coastline, waterways, seas, ocean, and marine life.  Its mission is to foster pride in our coastline and waterways and each year the Love Your Coast competition is an opportunity to see this reflected in the entries.

Coastal Landscape category’s third place image by Michael Goulding  entitled ‘Epic’ which was taken at Mizen Head.

Wildlife and the Coast category’s shortlisted image by Derek Bolton entitled ‘My Bubble’, taken at Barlogue, Baltimore.

It was a great year for Images from Cork, as Michael Goulding won third place in the category Coastal Landscape for his image entitled Epic, taken on Mizen Head. Photographer, John Hall scored second place in a new category called Creativity and the Coast for his photo entitled Foggy Morning at Scilly, Kinsale, taken in Scilly, Kinsale.

Shortlisted in the Wildlife and the Coast category was Dan Lettice’s ‘Breaching Common Dolphin’, taken at Reen Pier, Union Hall.

 

Dan Lettice with the image Breaching Common Dolphin taken in Reen Pier, Union Hall, and Derek Bolton with the photograph titled My Bubble taken in Barlogue, Baltimore, were among the top 10 photographers in the Wildlife and Underwater Category.

Almost 1,300 entries were received this year– the most entries the competition has had to date.

