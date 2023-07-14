West Cork homes may experience low pressure or water outages

Some customers across West Cork may experience low pressure and/or water outages from tonight until tomorrow, Saturday July 15th.

Uisce Éireann said those in the following areas including: Innishannon, Kinsale, Crossbarry, Dunderrow, Riverstick, Ballinadee, Fivemilebridge, Belgooly, Ballinhassig , Ballygarvan and surrounding areas in West Cork may be affected.

'Due to the industrial strike action taking place at Innishannon Water Treatment Plant essential routine maintenance of the treatment plant has been delayed,' said a spokesperson.

'Uisce Éireann would like to assure customers that once the essential maintenance works have been completed, we will work hard to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. A further update will be provided tomorrow.'

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

Our priority remains the protection of public health and the environment through the delivery of safe, secure and sustainable water services during this dispute and we will do everything within our power to maintain safe water services where possible.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.