West Cork Garda Youth Awards nominations close next week

ORGANISERS of the West Cork Garda Youth Awards are reminding people that the closing date for receipt of applications is next Friday October 30th.

Now in its 25th year, the awards in association with SuperValu celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years. Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live in.

Due to Covid-19, there won’t be a presentation ceremony and following on from the judging in November, award winners will be notified by the organising committee.

The Award Categories are; Individual Award, Group Award, Community Safety Award and a Special Achievement Award.

It’s also important to remember that due to Covid, there hasn’t been the same opportunity for young people to become involved with activities or projects compared to previous years. However, we have also witnessed that many young people were active on the ground throughout the Covid 19 crisis, volunteering and becoming involved in a variety of projects that supported both the vulnerable in the community, and the frontline services.

‘These past number of months have presented unprecedented challenges for our community. We wish to recognised the sacrifices made by young people, as they contribute to their community, both at a local level, and also in wider areas,’ said Insp Ian O’Callaghan, chair of the organising committee.

Community Gda Damian White, pro for the West Cork Youth Garda Awards, said that every nominee will receive a certificate, even if they do not win an award.

The nomination forms are now available from any SuperValu store in the West Cork Garda Division and also at garda stations throughout West Cork. Electronic version of the nomination form are available from [email protected]

Application forms are to be submitted to:

Garda James O Mahony, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Bandon Garda Station, or

Garda Don Davis, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Bantry Garda Station.