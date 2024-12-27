West Cork food to be celebrated in new tourist videos

WEST Cork’s fantastic food will be celebrated in video experiences next year as part of a new initiative to increase tourism, the report of the West Cork and Kenmare Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) said.

The DEDP is a five-year plan aimed at providing a shared vision and direction for the development and promotion of West Cork and Kenmare. The plan focuses on enhancing the area’s unique features and growing its market share through the delivery of priority projects and experiences to maximise the strengths of the area.

The DEDP’s end-of-year report said that in 2025 ‘we will be working in conjunction with Pure Cork to develop destination videos which will focus on West Cork and Kenmare, and on West Cork’s ‘great food providence’.

This will be part of a continued Food Action Plan, including trail development, itineraries, networking, and a ‘Place on a Plate’ initiative.

The plan will also focus on the outdoor experiences available in the south west.

The DEDP report said the Destination Town Bantry initiative is due to be completed by the end of this month. Destination Town Bantry is a Fáilte Ireland-funded initiative that has a budget of €670,000, with 25% matching funding from Cork County Council in addition to the €500,000 grant funding from Fáilte Ireland.

The project includes the provision of welcome signage at Bantry pier, gateway signage on Wolfe Tone plinth, the replacement and updating of the existing heritage trail signage and new wayfinding signage in the town centre.

Meanwhile, the new €1m visitor heritage attraction on Cape Clear is another of the key priorities of the West Cork and Kenmare DEDP in 2025.

The visitor centre on the island is one of the main projects to be undertaken in 2025. It is hoped the planned centre can improve visitor experiences and extend the island’s tourism season. Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta are both investing in the project, which will have a large focus on Fastnet experiences.

The DEDP also aims to continue to collaborate with Cork County Council to ensure progress on greenway projects in 2025.