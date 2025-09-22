Transport Minister’s hints over N71 funds

MINISTER for Transport Darragh O’Brien has hinted at the possibility of funding for outer relief roads along the N71 route in the upcoming Budget.

He said he is cognisant of the need for more investment to upgrade what is a key route throughout West Cork.

Minister O’Brien was speaking to The Southern Star in Bandon on Tuesday where he officially opened the €3.5m extension to the Clare O’Leary Walk under the Active Travel Scheme.

‘We’re looking already now at the 2026 road allocations and I’m very cognisant of the needs of Cork county and the priorities within the county such as the N71,’ he said.

‘We have allocated €450,000 for design works for the Bandon bypass as well as additional funds for Clonakilty for the alleviation of congestion there.

‘The N71 is important, and I get that, and I’m assessing that and we have a good budget for road for next year and I want to assist Cork County Council as best I can.’

The Minister said he would expect announcements detailing the breakdown of funding for transport projects in late November or early December.

He commended the two active travel schemes which he launched in both Bandon and in Clonakilty with the extension to the Joe Walsh Walkway outside the town.