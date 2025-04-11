West Cork Drama Festival celebrates week of fantastic theatre

THE 62nd edition of West Cork Drama Festival brought a week of outstanding theatrical performances to St Mary’s Theatre, Rossmore. With eight shows staged over eight nights, drama enthusiasts from across Ireland gathered to celebrate and compete in one of the country’s most prestigious amateur drama

festivals.

Drama groups travelled from near and far, representing Wexford, Louth, Waterford, Kerry, and Mayo, with the local Kilmeen Drama Group also taking part in the festival.

The event showcased a variety of compelling productions, demonstrating the depth of talent in Ireland’s amateur drama scene.

Adjudicator Tom Byrne, a Kildare native with 45 years of experience in amateur drama, praised all participating groups for their dedication and performances. He commended the high standard of acting, direction and stagecraft, highlighting the passion and commitment that each group brought to the

stage.

‘It has been a fantastic week of drama, with outstanding performances and an incredible display of talent,’ he said. ‘The energy and enthusiasm of the groups were truly inspiring.’

The festival concluded with the announcement of the winners, including the winner in open section, Ballyduff Drama Group and the winner in confined section Clann Machua Drama Group.

Eibhlín Keohane, chairperson of Rossmore Theatre, spoke on behalf of the festival committee, emphasising the festival’s deep roots in the community: ‘Rossmore is a fantastic community, and 62 years of drama is testament to that. The success of the festival is achieved through the tireless voluntary work of the committee and community members. I am delighted to be part of this rich heritage and to take on the role of chairperson this year, previously held by Andy Mahon.’