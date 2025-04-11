Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

West Cork Drama Festival celebrates week of fantastic theatre

April 11th, 2025 4:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

West Cork Drama Festival celebrates week of fantastic theatre Image
Some of the winners of the 62nd West Cork Drama Festival at Rossmore Theatre. Back row L-R: Layla Carney, Dareen Godfrey, Grainne Walsh, Rebecca Farrington, Sharon Mawe, Fiona Mellett, Seamus Corry, James Clancy and Martin Sheehan. Front row L-R: Catherine Deasy (festival secretary), Bernie Shinnick (treasurer), Andy Mahon (vice-chairperson), Tom Byrne (adjudicator) and Eibhlin Keohane (chairperson).

Share this article

THE 62nd edition of West Cork Drama Festival brought a week of outstanding theatrical performances to St Mary’s Theatre, Rossmore. With eight shows staged over eight nights, drama enthusiasts from across Ireland gathered to celebrate and compete in one of the country’s most prestigious amateur drama
festivals.

Drama groups travelled from near and far, representing Wexford, Louth, Waterford, Kerry, and Mayo, with the local Kilmeen Drama Group also taking part in the festival.
The event showcased a variety of compelling productions, demonstrating the depth of talent in Ireland’s amateur drama scene.

Adjudicator Tom Byrne, a Kildare native with 45 years of experience in amateur drama, praised all participating groups for their dedication and performances. He commended the high standard of acting, direction and stagecraft, highlighting the passion and commitment that each group brought to the
stage. 

‘It has been a fantastic week of drama, with outstanding performances and an incredible display of talent,’ he said. ‘The energy and enthusiasm of the groups were truly inspiring.’

The festival concluded with the announcement of the winners, including the winner in open section, Ballyduff Drama Group and the winner in confined section Clann Machua Drama Group.

Eibhlín Keohane, chairperson of Rossmore Theatre, spoke on behalf of the festival committee, emphasising the festival’s deep roots in the community: ‘Rossmore is a fantastic community, and 62 years of drama is testament to that. The success of the festival is achieved through the tireless voluntary work of the committee and community members. I am delighted to be part of this rich heritage and to take on the role of chairperson this year, previously held by Andy Mahon.’

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended