West Cork Distillers in court in relation to fish kill

A CASE against West Cork Distillers of allegedly discharging effluent into the Ilen River has been adjourned to the April 12th sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

At court on Tuesday, solicitor Colette McCarthy informed Judge Colm Roberts that both parties had agreed to an adjournment to the April sitting. The case has been adjourned to that date to determine whether or not there will be a plea, or to fix a date for a hearing.

The South Western River Basin District of Inland Fisheries Ireland has issued three summonses against West Cork Distillers of Marsh Road in Skibbereen following a major fish kill in the Ilen River on July 21st 2021.

The first summons alleges that the company did ‘cause or permit polluting matters to enter the Ilen River’ in contravention of the Local Government Water Pollution Act.

The second summons alleges that the company did ‘permit or cause deleterious matter to fall into the Ilen River otherwise than under, and in accordance with, a licence granted by the minister.’

The third summons alleges that the company did ‘discharge or permit the discharge of trade effluent’ into the river. The solicitor also applied for a disclosure order on behalf of West Cork Distillers. One of the company’s most famous brands is Graham Norton’s gin.