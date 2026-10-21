West Cork displays recipe for success at annual Blas awards

ACROSS the wider West Cork region, 16 companies claimed awards at this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle.

The Irish Food Awards, now in their 19th year, saw an impressive 51 producers from County Cork shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with 38 of them taking home the coveted Blas awards.

Ballyvourney’s Folláin Teoranta claimed the most awards out of any West Cork company with 14, including six golds, for their range of fruit preserves, marmalades, jams, relishes, salsas and chutneys.

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Keohane’s Seafood on Sheep’s Head Peninsula earned a gold and a silver award for salmon supplied to Tesco, and two bronze awards for Lidl Deluxe range products.

Meanwhile the Good Fish Company in Carrigaline received a gold award for its Atlantic Salmon with Guinness Sweet Honey Mustard Melt & Panko Crumb.

It was a good weekend for West Cork cheese, with three companies recognised for their excellent produce.

Durrus Cheese earned gold for its Durrus Smoked while Macroom Buffalo Cheese was awarded silver for its Buffalo Bocconcini.

Bandon Vale claimed two silver awards for their Tesco Finest Vintage Cracker 200g and Simply Better Smoked Drinagh 200g.

Spice O’Life was awarded gold for its Real Burger Sauce and claimed silver for its Insanely Good Pizza Sauce for good measure.

Posting on social media the team said: “A huge thank you to the judges, and to our brilliant team in Dunmanway, who put care into every batch.

Thanks as well to our customers, butchers, chefs and retailers who’ve backed us from the start.”

Carrigaline’s OGAM Foods also claimed an award for its sauces, winning bronze for the Korean BBQ Sauce & Marinade Original.

Elsewhere in Carrigaline, Hassetts Bakers & Confectioners completed the full sweep, earning a gold, silver and bronze award for their cakes and crackers.

Irish Yogurts in Clonakilty was recognised for its selection of yogurt, kefir and crème fraîche. It received two gold awards for its Greek Style Natural Live Yogurt 500g and Tesco Sour Cream 300g while also being awarded two silver awards for 0% Kefir Summer Berries and Half Fat Crème Fraiche.

Clóna Dairy Products, also based in Clonakilty, received two silver and a bronze award for their range of products supplied to Tesco.

Bantry Bay Mussels earned a bronze award for its Lidl Deluxe Mussels in White Wine Sauce 450g while Salt of Kinsale received silver for its Hand Harvested Sea Salt.

The West Cork alcohol scene was well represented at the awards with West Cork Distillers earned silver for Lidl Wild Burrow Irish Gin while Hyde Irish Whiskey claimed gold for its Finity Honey Infused Malt Irish Whiskey.

Stonewell Cider also earned two golds and a bronze for its range of products.