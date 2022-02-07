News

West Cork cyclist features in TV series on crash investigations

February 7th, 2022 3:38 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Dr Jason features in the series tomorrow night.

A WEST Cork cyclist features in the last episode in Virgin Media’s Crash Scene Investigates show tomorrow night.

In the final episode, cyclist Olivia Keating tells about the lucky escape she had after a collision with a car

The brand new four-part, real-life series concludes on Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9pm.

This series tells the real-life stories of Irish car crashes, how they happened and the long-term impact they caused on the victims themselves as well as the families.

In this final episode, cyclist Olivia Keating discusses her collision with a car in West Cork.  Olivia shows us the dent in the roadsign made when her head collided with it.  The episode also features West Cork Rapid Response doctor Jason van der Velde.

If you miss the episode, you can catch the boxset on Virgin Media Player.

 

