West Cork Creates summer exhibition opens in Union Hall

The annual West Cork Creates summer exhibition opens this evening Saturday August 5th at Cnoc Bui in Union Hall at 7pm.

Crawford Art Gallery director mary McCarthy will open this year's show, which is called 'The Four Seasons'. Curated by Alison Ospina, the work in the show is selected from a range of media including metalwork, sculpture, ceramics, fine art, wood, glass, textiles, photography and silver/goldsmithing.

The exhibition will run daily from 11am to 5pm until Sunday August 20th and admission is free.

Over the years, WCC has gained a reputation for showing the very best of arts and crafts from this region and has developed a loyal audience who visit the show year after year.

West Cork Creates is a selling show and is a 'shop window' for many of the artists, and a chance to meet customers and collectors.