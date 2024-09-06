West Cork charities get €12,000 from fundraiser in DJ’s memory

CHEQUES for €6,000 were presented to Cancer Connect and the West Cork Rapid Response respectively from a special memorial working day which took place in West Cork.

The DJ Courtney Memorial Working Day took place earlier this summer on the Courtney family farm in Bluid, organised by Fergus Courtney to honour the memory of his late father DJ Courtney.

Castlehaven farmer DJ died in March 2023. He himself had been a volunteer driver for Cancer Connect, the incredible community-led service which coordinates transport to Cork hospitals for passengers attending radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and cancer-related appointments. The working day raised funds for Cancer Connect and West Cork Rapid Response, two of the South-West’s favourite charities.

A mixture of modern and vintage tractors took part in the event. Some 20 tractors were ploughing, with most of the tractors of vintage status. A further 25 tractors were rotavating and harrowing, while 30 tractors were on display in the field.

As well as the farm events, a marquee was erected and there was a food van, plenty of music, and dancing.

There was no entrance fee for the Working Day event, but buckets were in the field where attendees could make a contribution.

The response was incredible. ‘The buckets were bursting at the end,’ said Fergus.

The cheques were handed over to the two charities at a special presentation earlier this month by the Courtney family along with their friends and neighbours.