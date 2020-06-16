West Cork businesses feel brunt of pandemic

SEVERAL businesses in West Cork have announced they are closing for good and will not resume trading, as the country moves into phase two of the Covid-19 roadmap.

In Baltimore, the Glebe Café and Garden announced its garden will remain open to the public for two days each week, but the café will stay closed while the family assesses what is best for them in the future. They said they hope to do a number of supper clubs throughout the year, as well as private parties, small concerts, and small weddings.

In Skibbereen, after 50 years in business, O’Leary’s Jewellers at Bridge Street is to close following its 40% discount sale. Olivia O’Boyle, the daughter of Rose and the late Denis O’Leary, said: ‘For us, it was the end of an era. When dad died, last August, the heart went out of the business.’

Wish in North Street, Skibbereen, is also closing. The owners, Emer Olsen and Catherine Roantree said: ‘We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the last 13 years and would like to wish all the businesses in Skibbereen well for the future.’

Meanwhile, in Clonakilty, Etain Hickey, the owner of Etain Hickey Collections at Ashe Street, confirmed that her shop too has ‘come to the end of an era.’

‘I have had 15 great years here, winning awards along the way from National Best Shop Front to Irish Times Best Small Shops,’ she posted on her Facebook page. She also said she would miss all the chats and laughs with customers and all the amazing makers and artists.

In Schull, Katarina Runske of Anna B’s Bookshop has announced that she has moved her business, from the Main Street property she rented for the last five years, to her home at Grove House at Colla Road.

Katarina told The Southern Star: ‘I view it as a positive move in strange times, and I am happy that my customers will continue to be able to shop locally. I also think it will be a great addition for when Grove House reopens on June 29th, serving food and beverages, mainly outdoors.’