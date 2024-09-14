West Cork beauty business is shortlisted for industry award

A LEADING beauty and skin treatment business with salons across West Cork has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award.

Smooth Beauty, Skin and Laser, which has salons in Bantry, Skibbereen, and Dunmanway, has been shortlisted for Beauty Salon of the Year Award at the Professional Beauty & Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards 2024. Smooth are specialists in skin and laser treatments.

The awards honour creativity, business acumen and achievements within the beauty, hair, and spa sectors across Ireland, across 14 categories, including Irish hairdresser of the year, beauty salon of the year, and business director of the year.

Smooth Beauty wrote on its social media: ‘We are beyond excited and honoured that we have been selected as a finalist for this year’s Beauty Salon of the Year category in one of Ireland’s most prestigious awards in 2024.

Smooth will now join finalists at the awards on November 10th in Dublin.