We're looking for feedback from our readers!

In next week's edition of The Southern Star newspaper (and online also) we'll publish our 'Big Reader Survey'. The survey will be the biggest reader research exercise that we have undertaken for several years and is the first part of an ongoing research programme where we will be asking for our readers' views and opinions on a range of topics on a regular basis.

The survey will cover a variety of topics and asks for reader feedback on areas such as our newspaper sections, different types of news coverage, newspaper format, pricing, our front page, website, subscriptions and more.

The feedback and results we receive from our readers will help us shape, plan and improve our news, lifestyle and sport publishing for the future across our different media platforms so that we can continue to be the best local newspaper and digital publisher possible for the people of West Cork.

The survey takes between 10-15 minutes to complete and all completed surveys will be entered into a prize draw and be in with a chance to win one of three cash prizes, one prize of €300 and two of €100.

There are two ways to complete the reader survey. Either complete the printed survey inside next week's Southern Star newspaper and post or drop it into The Southern Star offices in an envelope marked Reader Survey, The Southern Star, Ilen Street, Skibbereen. Or you can go online to complete the survey, see next week's paper for details.

Remember, it's your Southern Star so your feedback and opinions really do count!