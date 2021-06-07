We’re back! Hotels throw open their doors to bumper summer

WEST Cork hotels are welcoming visitors with open arms this bank holiday weekend after months of closure.

And judging by the volume of bookings made at local hotels and campsites, the mood in the sector is positive and upbeat.

In Clonakilty, Michael O’Neill Jr of Fernhill House Hotel (pictured) said they are absolutely delighted to be opened and welcoming guests back again.

‘We have a busy weekend ahead of us and a busy summer thank god, and we’ve also made loads of improvements during lockdown, including a new outdoor dining terrace so we can’t wait to show our customers,’ Michael told The Southern Star.

Ruth McCarthy, head of sales and marketing, at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa said they had their first customers within 20 minutes of opening their doors on Wednesday.

‘There’s great excitement and we’re really thrilled to be opened.

‘We are facing a very busy weekend and summer, thankfully, and we have a huge amount of repeat visitors, which is great too,’ said Ruth.

In Bantry, Annette O’Donovan, general manager of the Westlodge Hotel, said they are more or less full this bank holiday weekend and said it is very exciting to be finally opened to welcome back guests.

‘There’s a lovely atmosphere here now and it’s great to have the old team back working here.

‘We feel we are back doing what we should be doing,’ said Annette.

Elaine Sexton of Sexton’s Caravan and Camping in Timoleague welcomed their first customer, post-lockdown, from Co Clare on Wednesday morning .

‘We are full to the brim for the weekend with people travelling from all over the country to stay here, and we’ve had hundreds of phone calls from people since the sunshine last weekend,’ said Elaine.