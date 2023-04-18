Well, well! Unique new centre for Kinsale

THE opening of The Well community building in Kinsale this week brought together three community groups under one roof, and is the first such project in the country involving local community organisations and the HSE.

The official opening of the Kinsale Community Health & Well Being Centre, (The Well) took place on Tuesday morning at the repurposed former HSE health centre on Market Lane.

The volunteer-led community-based charity, which is now home to Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS), Kinsale Men’s Shed and Kinsale Youth Community Centre, was officially opened by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler.

The aim of this project is to provide accommodation for these three community groups, which are involved in mental health and wellbeing in the community. The name was chosen because a well was traditionally seen as a community resource where people gathered to avail of a life-giving force. It’s also an acronym for wellness, education, life-giving and lifeskills.

Interim chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Gabrielle O’Keeffe, said it was a fantastic achievement to see the facility up and running.

‘I know how vibrant and important these three groups are within this community and it is wonderful that they now have a permanent hub, where they can work together to improve the mental health of both young and old,’ said Gabrielle. ‘The fact that a youth café sits alongside a men’s shed here is truly inclusive and mutually beneficial.’

She also praised Carmel Murphy and her volunteer team who worked and fundraised to help make it happen.

While Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provided the location, The Well volunteers secured funding for work on the building, including connecting with Clann Credo to secure a loan, as well as accessing funding from Secad and Pobal.

Minister Butler said it was wonderful to see so many people and groups coming together with a shared vision to improve health and wellbeing facilities for the community.

‘This vision has been turned into a reality here, thanks to the hard work and commitment of all involved,’ she added.

FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said it was a great achievement and testament to the town’s ‘incredible community spirit’.