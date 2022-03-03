WEDDINGS: Going back to neutral

This article originally appeared in our GREENER LIVING magazine which is FREE in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

It might seem odd, but not even bridal makeup escaped the effects of the pandemic – in a good way however. We have gone back to basics, allowing natural beauty to shine, writes Paula Burns

Naturally neutral

Since the pandemic our relationship with makeup has definitely changed. Thanks to lockdown the nights out covered with layers of makeup were suddenly gone. Instead we began to fall for our natural beauty once again and the trend has made its way through to bridal makeup.

As a result brides are looking for a softer, dewy look when it comes to foundations. Contouring isn’t as strong, leaving natural beauty to shine through.

A flawless soft look is created by using neutral mattes around the eye area, only using soft blush for contouring of cheekbones and temples.

The natural look is finished off with a neutral lip.

Foxy lady

It was only a matter of time before TikTok began to influence wedding style.

For its inauguration to the bridal market, TikTok fans have chosen the glam fox eyes as the bridal trend for 2022. Not as dramatic as it may sound, the glam fox eye suits the softer, natural look by making the eyes the focal point.

Lining the inner corners of the eyes and winging out the ends in a smudging effect rather then a straight line create the glam fox eye.

Then lashes bundles are applied to the longest part of the lash at the outer edge, giving the appearance of an eyelift. And who doesn’t want a bit of a non-invasive eyelift for their wedding day?

From blush to brow

It seems we have decided less is more when it comes to brows, but we do prefer to be blushing while we say ‘I do’.

While brows are still defined, the darker, bigger, HD brows are no longer making the cut. Instead a bit of definition created by filling in the brow shape already there is sufficient enough.

With contouring taking a back seat, the highlighter has lost its starring role in the makeup arena.

Thanks to the softer foundation look, blusher has reprised its role and this time around it’s not just for the cheeks. A little sweep of the cheeks and temples adds new meaning to the blushing bride.

Lip sync

Thanks to the wearing of masks our lips have not been in sync with our makeup look for a while.

The defined red lip of before has been replaced with the ‘90s trend of the nude lip. However as with every comeback, it has been reimagined for the modern world. Gone are the brown or beige tints of the Y2K nude lip.

For the bride of 2022 a hint of pink creates a kissable, natural, nude lip.

Nailing it

By now you will have realised there is a naturally neutral trend carrying through the overall bridal look for 2022 and nails are no different. Chic and simple is the nail mantra for the day. Look to soft pastels of dusty pinks to lilac hues that can be matched to the muted palate of your bouquet or bridesmaid dresses.

If you want to add a bit of sparkle, simple accessories of a diamond can be added to the dusty pink or a splattering of silver glitter over a nude polish.

Our love of neutrals has also seen the revival of the French manicure. While it can still feel out-dated bring it through to the new millennium by adding an extra tip at the cuticle.

