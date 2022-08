Met Éireann has issued an advisory weather warning for Cork with temperatures set to soar from the middle of this week and right through the weekend.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said that Ireland will experience a hot spell from Wednesday with daytime temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 20s and that it will remain 'uncomfortably warm' overnight too.

Caution is advised to all members of the public during this unusual hot spell to be aware of heat stress as well as a high solar UV index.