News

Weather alert issued for Cork

October 17th, 2020 1:58 PM

By Southern Star Team

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory alert

Share this article

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Cork.

The alert is valid from 11pm on Sunday October 18 until 5pm on Thursday October 22nd.

Conditions are set to turn unsettled by the end of the weekend, with a spell of very wet and at times windy weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding.

Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Further warnings will be issued on Sunday.

See  www.Met.ie for more details

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.