Weather alert issued for Cork

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Cork.

The alert is valid from 11pm on Sunday October 18 until 5pm on Thursday October 22nd.

Conditions are set to turn unsettled by the end of the weekend, with a spell of very wet and at times windy weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding.

Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Further warnings will be issued on Sunday.

See www.Met.ie for more details