‘We didn’t fell 50-year old Schull trees’ insist site neighbours

RESIDENTS in Schull have reacted with anger to the fact that five mature trees were cut down to provide some holiday home owners with a better sea view.

The situation has become inflamed on social media and in the village of Schull, where people are making their feelings known.

Management of the Coast Guard residential development contacted The Southern Star requesting that it be made clear to readers that they are not the holiday homes owners responsible for the felling of the mature trees.

Sean Moloney, who is the chairman of the housing management company, explained that the felling took place on land adjacent to their development.

‘Our houses are on the site next to the garda station and the inshore rescue boat and it was on that site, which is owned by the Office of Public Works, that the felling of the trees took place on Thursday May 13th. It had nothing whatsoever to do with our residents.’

Both the OPW and the gardaí have confirmed that the felling of the five 50-year-old trees without proper authorisation is being investigated.

Locally, people are calling for the culprits to make restitution. They have suggested ‘hitting them in the pocket’ by making them purchase four more mature elm and a mature oak tree, paying for the cost of having them transported, and the cost of professional planting on the original site.