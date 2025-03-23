Wayne Lloyd Salon wows audience at RDS event

THE Irish Hairdressing Council made a dynamic impact at the RDS on Sunday March 9th and Monday March 10th, not only through their engaging stand but also by stepping in at the last minute to support Mataki Scissors in delivering an unforgettable hairdressing showcase.

In a true display of professionalism and collaboration, the Irish Hairdressing Council ensured that Mataki Scissors’ show went ahead seamlessly, demonstrating the industry’s resilience and commitment to excellence.

But the real highlight of the event came on Monday when Wayne Lloyd Salon from Bandon took to the stage with their artistic team, delivering a breath-taking headlining performance that captivated the audience.

With stunning creativity, high-fashion styling, and professional models, the team presented a visually striking and innovative showcase that left the crowd in awe.

Their artistry, skill, and ability to push creative boundaries brought an electrifying energy to the stage, ensuring that everyone left feeling inspired and energised.

The event was a true celebration of Irish hairdressing talent, and the Wayne Lloyd Salon artistic team set a new benchmark for creative excellence in the industry.

Their show was not just a performance—it was an experience, demonstrating why they are at the forefront of Irish hairdressing innovation.