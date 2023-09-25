UPDATED: Maintenance works at Kealkill water treatment plant now complete

UPDATE: The works at the water treatment plant in Kealkill have now been completed without any interruption to water supply.

WATER supply in Kealkill and the surrounding area may be at risk today as Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to maintain the supply following a shutdown of the water treatment plant.

The plant was shutdown due to poor raw water quality and turbidity which came as a result of heavy rainfall at the weekend, according to Uisce Éireann, which led to the levels of treated water stored in the reservoir to fall below safe levels.

Crews are working today to bring the plant back into production and increase reservoir levels.

However, if the levels remain critically low, people in the area may begin to experience water outages and low pressure until the works are completed and the reservoir fills.

As a result, Uisce Éireann has asked people to be mindful of how they use water today and to conserve where possible to help maintain reservoir levels and to avoid any loss of supply.

It typically takes two to three hours for these water levels to refill following any outages.

Speaking about the works, Niall O’Riordan, Uisce Éireann commented: 'We are working as quickly and efficiently as possible to restore production and avoid disruption to customers. If we are unable to improve the quality of raw water entering the plant, and the reservoir levels remain critical, customers may begin to experience supply disruptions.

'Uisce Éireann thanks customers in advance for their patience while we work to maintain normal water supply and we will issue a further update later today as works progress.'

