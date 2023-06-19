Water restrictions return in Clonakilty tonight

RESTRICTIONS on water usage will be back in force tonight in Clonakilty as Irish Water struggles to cope with high demand and low water levels.

The restrictions will be in place from 11pm until 7am until further notice, following a review of water levels.

Water levels will be reviewed each morning and updates provided to the community as necessary. The restrictions are required due a combination of factors including the continued high demand for water and the ongoing low rainfall levels.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

Customers in these areas are being asked to play their part to conserve water where possible. Customers on the Cape Clear Public Water Supply Scheme are also being urged to conserve water as the supply is struggling to meet demand.

Speaking about conserving water, Irish Water regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: ‘The restrictions in Clonakilty have recommenced due to continued high demand for water in the area. The restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. I would ask that everyone in Clonakility and in West Cork in general, continue to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.’