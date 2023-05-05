Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight (10pm-7am)

IRISH Water, or Uisce Éireann, and Cork County Council have completed repair works to a burst water main in Clonakilty.

But restrictions will again be required from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow to allow the reservoir to replenish.

During this time customers in adjacent areas may be impacted by low pressure and interruptions to supply.

Areas potentially impacted include Maulyregan, Maultanavalley, Tullig, Cloonkeen, Froe, Cahermore and surrounding areas.

The majority of customers should have their supply restored by this evening, but some customers, particularly at higher elevations, may be impacted longer by reduced water pressure/intermittent supply, while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.

Speaking about the repair works Uisce Éireann’s operations lead, Niall O’Riordan said the repairs have been completed ‘I want to thank the local community for their patience. If anyone is still experiencing a water outage tomorrow, we would ask that they contact our customer care team so we can investigate further.’

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit www.water.ie

Separately, as part of the national leakage reduction programme, water network improvement works are planned at Shannonvale, Clonakilty for next week.

As part of these works to strengthen the water network, there is a requirement for an interruption to supply from 11pm on Wednesday, May 10th to 3am on Thursday, May 11th.

During the essential works, homes and businesses along Garrenecore, Reenroe, Fourcuil, Carriganookery, Madame, Ballinascarty, Templebyran South, Tawnies Upper, Tawnies Lower and surrounding areas may be impacted by water interruptions.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. Following completion of the works, water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network,’ said Irish Water.

A three-way Stop /Go traffic management system will be in place to facilitate the works.