Water restrictions continue on Cape and in Clon

NIGHT-TIME water restrictions are continuing in Clonakilty and on Cape Clear Island.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said this is necessary in order for the supply to be maintained during peak hours.

He confirmed that Coppeen is still being supplied via a tanker due to low raw water spring levels.

Meanwhile, the Skibbereen water supply scheme – which encompasses Drimoleague, Ballydehob, Schull, Baltimore, Castletownshend, Union Hall, Leap and Glandore – ‘is currently under immense pressure to maintain supply,’ he said.

Despite the recent thunderstorms and downpours, the spokesperson said reservoir levels are ‘at very low levels,’ which means some areas in the higher parts of Skibbereen town will continue to experience short outages and low water pressure.

Irish Water also confirmed that a planned outage took place in the town on Wednesday August 10th, during the heatwave, causing supply disruptions to the Chapel Street, Coronea and Gortnaclohy areas. However, locals complained that they didn’t receive a prior notice in writing of these essential works and no press release was issued to the press in advance.

Meanwhile, Irish Water became aware of a potential discharge to the Ilen river on Tuesday August 9th which was actioned immediately. They asked anyone who has experienced a foul smell in their water to contact them.

The spokesperson confirmed there are no issues with the supply in Dunmanway and Sherkin Island, at present, but the situation is being closely monitored. Given the protracted dry spell, the Irish Water representative asked the people of West Cork to conserve water wherever possible.

Clonakilty areas currently greatly affected include Youghals, Cloheen, Lady’s Cross, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower among others.

‘Currently the majority of areas in West Cork are under severe water supply pressure due to increased demand and Irish Water would again urge communities to play their part in conserving water,’ the spokesperson told The Southern Star.