Water restrictions continue in Leap tonight

NIGHTTIME water restrictions will be in place in Leap again tonight as Irish Water continue repair works on burst pipes in the area.

Irish Water is advising customers that the restrictions on their water supply will be in place tonight, December 19th, from 10pm to 7am.

An Irish Water spokesperson said they regret any inconvenience as a result of this issue which is necessary due to a high number of leaks and burst pipes in the area following the thaw.

Niall O’Riordan, operations lead at Irish Water said: 'Crews remain on the ground today working to repair the leaks and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we thank the local community for their patience and for continuing to conserve water by turning off taps and checking for leaks in outside taps or unoccupied premises.'

Localised updates about water supply issues are available on www.water.ie or via Twitter @IWCare. The Irish Water customer care team is also available to help via 1800 278 278.