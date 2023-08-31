Water restrictions continue in Clonakilty tonight

THERE seems to be no end in sight to the night-time water restrictions in Clonakilty, as Uisce Éireann confirmed they will continue tonight.

The restrictions will be in place in the Clonakilty area from 10pm each night until 7am the following morning.

The water levels will then be reviewed each morning before a decision on the following day is made.

According to Uisce Éireann, the restrictions are necessary to 'maintain a daytime water supply for customers' in the Clonakilty area.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Lead Niall O’Riordan said that 'the water restrictions remain in place due to the continued high demand for water in the area. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. We will continue to review the water levels each morning and keep residents updated. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

For further updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.