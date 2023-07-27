Water restrictions continue in Clonakilty

WATER restrictions are continuing in Clonakilty tonight, with reduced supply in place from 11pm-7am until further notice.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

Uisce Éireann says water levels are being reviewed every morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

Despite recent rainfall, the continued high demand has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish, according to the water company.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'These ongoing restrictions are necessary due to continued high demand for water in the area. The restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. I would ask that everyone in West Cork continues to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.

'It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.'

'We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. For updates, visit water.ie.