Water restored to Drinagh after issue with treatment plant

THE water supply from the Drinagh Water Treatment Plant was restored yesterday evening.

Irish Water and Cork County Council resolved an issue with the treatment process at the plant which necessitated an interruption to the supply.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. But yesterday’s work took longer than expected, leaving many households with no supply during the day.

Speaking after the works were completed, Irish Water’s Pat Britton explained that some customers of the Drinagh Waters Supply may have still experienced low pressure last night but a normal supply should now be restored to all.

He thanked customers for their patience.

‘We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have, and we appreciate the understanding of all our customers while we resolved the issue,’ he said.