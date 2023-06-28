Water outages near Blarney following burst water main

A BURST main has led to water outages in the Blarney area, which Uisce Éireann are working to restore as soon as possible.

Following a burst on a high pressure water main from Curraleigh Reservoir, dedicated water services crews were dispatched to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply.

Repairs were completed quickly and reservoirs began to refill. However, a mechanical failure at the pumping station near the Cemetery in Tower is resulting in further outages impacting people in Cloghphillip, Kerry Road, Model Village, Dromin Drive and parts of Bawnafinny.

According to Uisce Éireann, crews are making every effort to reduce the impact and are currently tankering water to the reservoir to increase water levels. Separately, a burst water main is also causing reduced pressure and/or outages in the St Anne’s Hill area.

Repair works are progressing and are expected to be completed later this afternoon. Typically it takes two to three hours following repair works for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.

Pat Britton, Uisce Éireann, commented: 'We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.'

Following this type of work, occasionally issues such as cloudy water, discolouration or internal airlocks may arise. For advice on how to resolve these issues, visit www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/.