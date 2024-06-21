Water outages and restrictions in Bantry tonight

IRISH Water (Uisce Éireann) says that overnight restrictions are necessary for customers in Bantry tonight ‘to maintain a daytime supply for the community’, despite persistent rain in the region this morning.

The restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 6am tonight to allow local reservoir levels to recharge. Uisce Éireann monitors the reservoir levels at Cahernacrin daily and will provide an update if further restrictions are needed, it said.

Customers in the following areas may experience outages or reduced pressure – Bantry, Cahernacrin, Snave, Ballylickey and surrounding areas to allow reservoir levels to increase.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan said the company understands the inconvenience that restrictions cause but they are necessary to ensure a daytime supply for customers. ‘We continue to monitor the reservoir levels each day and we will provide an update if further restrictions are needed in the coming days. We thank customers for their patience,’ he said.

He added that the majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction. However, customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Customers can find water-saving advice at www.water.ie/conserve, including a conservation calculator to work out how much water a customer is currently saving and how to conserve even more.

Uisce Éireann says its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on X @IWCare. For updates on local water supply issues, see the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.