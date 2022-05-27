Water outage still affecting customers in Crosshaven area

Irish Water has said it is continuing to work with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Crosshaven and surrounding areas.

This was as a result of an unplanned outage caused by a burst on the network and an issue at the pumping station on Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.

Dedicated water service crews have completed works at the pumping station and repaired the burst water main. Some areas water supply returned late last night, but higher areas of Crosshaven and surrounding areas are still without water. This is being investigated since early this morning.

Areas impacted include Crosshaven, and surrounding areas of Myrtleville, Fountainstown, Church Bay and Fennell’s Bay. A tanker remains on-site at 'The Glen' Crosshaven as an alternative water supply. Eircode P43TN36.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Niall O’Riordan, operations lead with Irish Water, said: 'We again apologise for this unplanned outage. Repair works were completed but some areas are still without water this morning. Our engineers with Irish Water and Cork County Council have been deployed since the early hours and have been investigating if there is an issue somewhere along the water network. We hope to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will update the community as soon as we can.

'As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.'

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when bursts occur and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to all impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.