WATCH: West Cork shoebox appeal will help 4,000 children

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the 4,000 children who will receive a shoebox gift this year courtesy of 87 schools and community groups in West Cork.
Video by Jackie Keogh.
December 8th, 2022 12:39 PM
By Jackie Keogh
