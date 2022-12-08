News

WATCH: West Cork shoebox appeal will help 4,000 children

December 8th, 2022 12:39 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.