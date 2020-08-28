WATCH: West Cork school principals explain why they’re Ready for School

THE Wellbeing Network, West Cork hosted an online webinar earlier this week called 'Ready for School'?

The online event, which is now available to view on YouTube, offered advice for parents to support their children going back to school.

‘The webinar offered practical advice and guidance for parents on keeping things positive for children and teenagers, amidst the concerns and uncertainty around the re-opening of schools,’ said Ita Murphy, co-ordinator of the Wellbeing Network, West Cork.

The event features panellists Sarah Buckley, principal, Schull Community College; Barth Harrington, principal, Scoil na mBuachaillí national school, Clonakilty and Nollaig McSweeney, a therapist who works with children, adolescents and their parents through periods of stress and anxiety.

The MC for the event was Southern Star managing director Sean Mahon, who is also chairman of the board of management of Leap NS.

Watch the free, hour-long webinar below, or for more see: www.thewellbeingnetwork.ie/readyforschool/