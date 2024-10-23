WATCH: Ummera Irish Smokehouse on closing after 50 years in business

AN award-winning West Cork food business renowned worldwide for its quality produce closed last Friday, after 50 years in business.

Ummera Irish Smokehouse, located at Inchy Bridge just outside Timoleague and run by Anthony Creswell made the announcement much to the surprise of food lovers everywhere.

The company was famous for its smoked organic salmon, smoked chicken, and smoked duck, among other products. Anthony took on the business from his dad Keith over 40 years ago. His father had come up with the concept of smoking fish that he caught in the nearby Argideen river.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Anthony said it was a sad day to close the door, but he is looking forward to enjoying life and retirement.

