WATCH: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day in West Cork

IN glorious sunshine on Thursday afternoon, Ukrainian refugees living at Yew Tree House in Lisheen invited friends to join them at their table for their country's independence day.

Three very talented bakers stayed up for most of the night to make sure a feast was laid on for their friends, and Star reporter Jackie Keogh went to the celebration.

Ukrainian Independence Day is celebrated on August 24th every year, in commemoration of the declaration of independence in 1991.

