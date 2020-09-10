WATCH: Trailer for award-winning film about Schull musician Fergus O'Farrell released

Element Distribution has announced the release of Breaking Out to Irish cinemas on November 6.

Winner of Best Irish Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh last year, Breaking Out celebrates the remarkable life of Schull singer-songwriter Fergus O’Farrell.

O'Farrell is best-known for his timeless song Gold which featured in the soundtrack to Once, the Oscar-winning film and multi-Tony-award-winning musical.

Breaking Out was filmed over ten years by Michael McCormack and has been hailed by Screen Daily as “a privilege to watch”

Upon launch of the official trailer today, director Michael McCormack said: 'It's a great pleasure to finally share Fergus O'Farrell's inspirational story. At a time when we all need heroes, Breaking Out will fill your soul.'

Fergus O’Farrell was the charismatic voice of Interference, one of the most compelling and influential bands to emerge from the Irish music scene in the 1990’s.

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, Fergus had to keep singing.

His unique talent and love for life inspired a generation of songwriters.

Breaking Out is a Silver Moonbeam Film Production in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.