WATCH: The story of the Russians, the Irish fishing industry & CNN's Donie O'Sullivan

Our editor Siobhán Cronin was in Castletownbere on Saturday, just before the statement from the Russian embassy that the Russian Federation had promised not to conduct its military activities close to the area where the West Cork fishing fleet will be fishing next week was released.

Speaking from Castletownbere was Patrick Murphy of the Castletownbere-based Irish South & West Fish Producers Association who had held talks directly with the Russian ambassador.

Another familiar face on the ground in Castletownbere was CNN’s favourite Irishman, Donie O'Sullivan.

Video by Siobhan Cronin