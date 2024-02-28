WATCH: Student uses AI to reveal real ‘face’ of Wolfe Tone

ALEX Corrigan’s passion for history has led him to re-create the face of Theobald Wolfe Tone, using cutting edge facial imaging as part of his history course at Bandon Grammar School.

The 14-year-old second year student spent months working on the project, using facial imaging technology, medical expertise, and historical research to reveal how Theobold Wolfe Tone might have looked.

Alex has created an artificial intelligence (AI) video of Wolfe Tone’s likeness, animating his final letter from prison to his wife, Matilda Tone, before his execution in 1798. Wolfe Tone famously attempted to land at Bantry Bay in 1796 with a fleet of French ships, but was foiled by storms.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Alex, who lives in Ballymichael near Kilmurry, and whose mum hails from Castletownbere, said he was inspired to carry out the project because he felt that Wolfe Tone was one of Ireland’s greatest patriots.

‘We needed a face to connect with him, as there were no reliable images of him. Most paintings of him were carried out after his death. It was about finding out about the true story behind the patriot,’ said Alex.

‘I’ve been working on it for about six months but also got help from people in China and India to help make the bust of Wolfe Tone.’

Alex said he learned a lot more about Wolfe Tone while working on the project and is delighted with the finished product. He hopes it can encourage a new generation to engage with Ireland’s heritage.

He also looked at the medical circumstances surrounding Wolfe Tone’s demise, with the findings suggesting that sepsis was the most likely cause of death.

‘I was able to get images of his death mask from St Michan’s Church in Dublin and then worked with the people from My Colourful Past on facial reconstruction.

‘These images were then sent to a 3D designer in India for the construction of the lifesize bust. I also used the technology of DeepStory, designed by MyHeritage, to create an AI video of his reconstructed face.’

His dad Mark, who helped him contact some of the people to facilitate the project, said the work really emphasises the power of someone’s face.

‘It’s finally put a face to Wolfe Tone and Alex is already planning his next history project,’ he said.

To see Alex’s video, click here ‘Theobald Wolfe Tone’s final letter’.