WATCH: St. Mary’s Primary School choir sing I'm Still Standing

St Mary’s School Choir was set up in 2011 and through the years they have entered Feis Maithiu and Cór Fhéile.

They regularly perform at local events including The Senior Citizens Party, The Lighting of the Christmas Lights and in 2014 St Mary’s School Choir recorded a CD.

This year there are 35 members. They meet one lunch break every week throughout the school year.

Last year they held a recital at the end of the year where they raised money to buy a piano for the school.

Unfortunately, they are unable to hold a recital this year so some of the choir decided to take part in a video instead.

They wanted to help lift the spirits in these difficult times.

The people who took part in the video are: Ciara and Anna Connelly, Aoibhe and Róisín O Sullivan, Katie Murphy, Caoimhe Murphy, Anna Maria Hayes, Méabh Ní Dhonnabhán, Róisín O Shéa, Emma Crowley, Chloe Ronan and Emily Hodnett.

Well done to all the girls for making such a huge effort and we hope it will bring a smile to your face.