News

WATCH: Rocker Bob Geldof reads famine letter as part of West Cork History Festival

August 9th, 2022 9:42 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Bob Geldof with Simon Kingston, West Cork History Festival and John Kelly, artist at Reen Farm which Bob described as a place of ‘great beauty, but past horror too.’ (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Share this article

As part of the West Cork History Festival which took place last weekend, musician and activist Bob Geldof read a letter as part of an exclusive film reflecting on An Gorta Mór and more recent famines in Africa and elsewhere.

Geldof's powerful reading of the letter can be seen in the above video by our reporter Jackie Keogh.

The letter by Nicholas Marshal Cummins, a justice of the peace, was published in The London Times on Christmas Eve in 1846, and described in graphic detail the sight of dead and dying people in their homes on the West Cork headland of South Reen.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.