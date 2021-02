News Feb, 2021 Mammy sea eagle entertains gentleman caller ‘Brendan’ Read more Kind as ever, Lord David Puttnam takes time out of his 80th birthday celebrations – today! – February 25th, to speak to The Southern Star's Jackie Keogh about his views on life and how to live it!

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.