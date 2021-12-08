News

WATCH: Lough Hyne 'in crisis' according to local residents group

December 8th, 2021 9:16 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Lough Hyne, near skibbereen.

Human activity is turning Lough Hyne – the country’s first marine nature reserve – into a water sports resort.

That is the complaint some residents have made in a document sent to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A new group called Lough Hyne Matters has also been formed because residents believe the lake and surrounding woodland is now ‘in crisis.’

Video by Jackie Keogh.

