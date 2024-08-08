Southern Star Ltd. logo
WATCH: Korean Natural Farming explores a different path for the sector

August 8th, 2024 11:32 AM

By Jackie Keogh

WATCH: Korean Natural Farming explores a different path for the sector
Chris Trump is one of the leading exponents of the Korean Natural Farming method.

PEOPLE hear the term Korean Natural Farming and think it’s something ‘alternative’. It’s not.

According to Chris Trump, a chief exponent of this natural farming method, a return to traditional farming methods is the best way to correct deficiencies in the soil, improve produce, and livestock health.

A 400% increase in costs one year led Chris and his family to find new ways of farming their 750-acre macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

Since then Chris has become the poster boy for the Korean Natural Farming method because he shares his knowledge, free of charge, on his website and through his YouTube videos.

Read more in this week's Southern Star, in shops and online via our ePaper now.

Video by Jackie Keogh.

