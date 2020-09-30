News

WATCH: Knockskeagh National School students perform Covid-inspired song

September 30th, 2020 4:56 PM

By Southern Star Team

The 6th class students of Knockskeagh performing their Covid-inspired cover of Blinding Lights

Students at Knockskeagh National School, just outside Clonakilty have released a new Covid-inspired cover of The Weekend's hit song Blinding Lights.

On the schools Facebook page it says: '6th class have been working very hard over the last few weeks, both in and out of the classroom.

'They recorded their own song and made a video to accompany it (all while social distancing!) to reflect their feelings on Covid-19.'

The new lyrics were written by teacher Claire O'Regan and her sister Sinéad.

 

