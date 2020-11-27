WATCH: Kilmichael and Crossbarry Commemoration Committee mark centenary of the Kilmichael Ambush

The Kilmichael and Crossbarry Commemoration Committee have marked the centenary of the Kilmichael Ambush in a virtual ceremony.

Host Dónnchadh Ó Seaghdha was joined by Seán Kelleher, Secretary of the Kilmichael Crossbarry Committee & Con O’Callaghan, former Chair of the committee.

The video can be viewed in full above.

If you would like to learn more about the Kilmichael Ambush, last week's Southern Star featured a special four-page supplement to mark the centenary.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1