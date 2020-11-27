News

WATCH: Kilmichael and Crossbarry Commemoration Committee mark centenary of the Kilmichael Ambush

November 27th, 2020 10:04 AM

By Southern Star Team

The Kilmichael and Crossbarry Commemoration Committee have marked the centenary of the Kilmichael Ambush in a virtual ceremony.

Host Dónnchadh Ó Seaghdha was joined by Seán Kelleher, Secretary of the Kilmichael Crossbarry Committee & Con O’Callaghan, former Chair of the committee.

The video can be viewed in full above.

