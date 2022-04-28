WATCH: Groups sign up for West Cork’s new online network

An online community that aims to reflect the full range of community, not-for-prof- it and social groups in West Cork was officially launched in Bantry last Friday week.

The National Learning Network provided the venue for the launch of www.westcorkcommunity.ie and 50 different group representatives from

all over West Cork turned up to support the website launch.

Robert Hurden, who devised and developed the initiative, confirmed that 759 organisations are already using the platform, which aims to revitalise the true meaning of community in West Cork, especially post pandemic.

Jackie Keogh spoke to Robert and Michael Collins TD at the launch.