News

WATCH: Groups sign up for West Cork’s new online network

April 28th, 2022 5:04 PM

By Jackie Keogh

At the launch were Kathleen Harrington of Rehab Group, county mayor Gillian Coughlan, Robert Hurden, westcorkcommunity. ie, Claire Cronin of National Learning Network, and Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF).

Share this article

An online community that aims to reflect the full range of community, not-for-prof- it and social groups in West Cork was officially launched in Bantry last Friday week.

The National Learning Network provided the venue for the launch of www.westcorkcommunity.ie and 50 different group representatives from
all over West Cork turned up to support the website launch.

Robert Hurden, who devised and developed the initiative, confirmed that 759 organisations are already using the platform, which aims to revitalise the true meaning of community in West Cork, especially post pandemic.

Jackie Keogh spoke to Robert and Michael Collins TD at the launch.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.