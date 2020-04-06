WATCH: Five ways over Five days - Coping with Covid-19

“Five ways over Five days” is a series of five videos which Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is releasing this week.

Each day, a new video will be issued with advice and support from Principal Psychology Manager Daniel Flynn for members of the public impacted by Covid-19.

Daniel Flynn explained:

'We know that the past few weeks have been a challenging time for everyone here in Ireland. Covid-19 has changed how we think, how we feel and how we act day to day.

'Routines have changed, our children are home from school, many adults have had to work from home, and many have lost their jobs. People have been ill and some have been experienced the emotional pain of bereavement. We want to ensure that, at the current time, we do everything we can to support people in our community as the cope with these new difficult new realities'.

Over the next five days, Daniel will offer short daily videos online to help you in responding more effectively with psychological impact of Covid-19. His hope is that at the end of the five days you will have new understanding and skills that will ease some of the emotional stress associated with current life changes.

These key skills are:

Day 1 - Monday- Understanding our Emotions- Why we have emotions and how we manage them even if we do not like them.

Day 2 - Tuesday - Understanding our states of mind, how with balance emotion and reason and find a more wise mind.

Day 3 - Wednesday -Daily Mindfulness- How to be in the moment, the “what” and “how” of everyday practice.

Day 4 - Thursday - Relationship Mindfulness- how to be mindful of others and protect your relationships.

Day 5 -Friday - Coping with Distress- some crisis survival tips when things are not how you want them to be.